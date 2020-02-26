Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 11,915 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 684% compared to the average daily volume of 1,520 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Novartis by 113.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12. The company has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $99.84.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

