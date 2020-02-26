Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,231 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,159% compared to the typical volume of 143 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTA. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Prothena by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Prothena by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Prothena by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $484.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.48.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 9,542.63%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

