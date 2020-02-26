Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,767 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 570 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,854,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,339,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,138,000 after acquiring an additional 733,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,686,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,214,000 after acquiring an additional 949,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.