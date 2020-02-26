Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.74. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $173.60 and a 1-year high of $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.58.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.47, for a total transaction of $2,374,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,138 shares in the company, valued at $20,217,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 9,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $2,425,019.40. Insiders sold 184,109 shares of company stock valued at $46,815,130 over the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1,497.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 391.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 48.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

