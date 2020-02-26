Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tosoh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tosoh’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tosoh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TOSCF opened at $14.51 on Monday. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

