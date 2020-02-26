Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.67 per share for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.11 billion.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$73.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$71.22 and a twelve month high of C$77.96. The company has a market cap of $135.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins set a C$81.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$744,300.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

