Torex Gold Resources Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

TXG stock opened at C$21.10 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.41 and a twelve month high of C$22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 48.96.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

