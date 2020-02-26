TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Nomura

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target upped by Nomura from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.31. 8,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,145. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $56.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 15.9% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 20,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 101.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 39.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

