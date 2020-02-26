Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 130.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 240.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $72.73 and a one year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

