Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion.

TOL traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

