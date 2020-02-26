TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded up C$1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$114.71. 23,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$81.39 and a 1-year high of C$128.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$118.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$114.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 26.19.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$128.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$125.00.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.