TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TiVo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TiVo’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TiVo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TiVo has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.21.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in TiVo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,975,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 193,599 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in TiVo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,322,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 266,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TiVo by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,581,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 186,735 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in TiVo by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,399,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 268,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TiVo by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 100,234 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

