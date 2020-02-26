Tivity Health Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

TVTY stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $575.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth $3,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 147,630 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,277,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,259 shares during the period.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

