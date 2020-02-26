Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,751,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,137,116 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $234,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TIF shares. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $133.75 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.83.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

