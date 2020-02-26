Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPRE opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

