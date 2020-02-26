TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXMD. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD remained flat at $$1.86 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 992,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,220. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $508.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.65.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,047.83% and a negative net margin of 354.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,528,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 820,614 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 619,118 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

