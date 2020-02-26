Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

TXRH traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,917. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 175,201 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

