Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Antonio J. Gracias Sells 77,152 Shares of Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $799.91 on Wednesday. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $661.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.