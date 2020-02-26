Tenneco Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tenneco in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEN. ValuEngine raised Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $574.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.41. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 32.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

