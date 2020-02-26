Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BOCOM International cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.98.

TME stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $4,169,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

