Tenaris SA Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tenaris in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen raised Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.97.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.24. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 59,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.