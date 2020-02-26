Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 21,631 Shares

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares in the company, valued at $38,866,980.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Thursday, February 13th, Amit Yoran sold 720 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $20,037.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in Tenable by 213.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 78,034 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Tenable by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 40.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tenable by 537.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.