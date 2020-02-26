Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Telenav worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 42.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Telenav by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Telenav during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Telenav by 21.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Telenav by 22.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 138,007 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNAV stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Telenav Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $302.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNAV. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Telenav Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

