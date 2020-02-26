Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.73. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

