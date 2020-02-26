Teekay Tankers (TNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.74 million, a P/E ratio of -51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

