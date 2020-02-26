Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TGP opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. Teekay Lng Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

