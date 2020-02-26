Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.43, 422,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,008,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $8,106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

