TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189,029 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC makes up approximately 1.9% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 7.20% of TechnipFMC worth $691,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,574,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,826,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TechnipFMC by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 180,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 75,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in TechnipFMC by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 51,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

In related news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

