Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,093,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $330,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,543,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,044,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $106.87 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.22. The firm has a market cap of $1,315.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

