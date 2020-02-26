Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,102. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62.

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $136,663.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,623 shares of company stock worth $2,656,646. Corporate insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

