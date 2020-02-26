Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Tc Pipelines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.64.

Shares of TRP opened at $55.84 on Friday. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

