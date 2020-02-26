Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines comprises about 1.9% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth $2,914,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 23,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TRP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of TRP opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.04%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

