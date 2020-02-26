Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 17,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $824,277.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 751,647 shares in the company, valued at $35,184,596.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $417,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,343,135.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,991 shares of company stock worth $3,609,024. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

