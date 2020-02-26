Synopsys, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synopsys in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Synopsys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $142.16 on Monday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $166.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after acquiring an additional 554,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,354,000 after acquiring an additional 273,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after acquiring an additional 798,176 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

