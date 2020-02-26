Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Olin worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter worth about $13,452,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Olin by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 322,222 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Olin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,776 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 809,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 219,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 155,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. 25,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -199.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.