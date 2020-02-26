Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Apergy worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Apergy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 399,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 103,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,967,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 2.47. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

