Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Investors Bancorp worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 297.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1,545.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 690,483 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 5,959.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

