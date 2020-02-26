Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,100 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Quidel worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Quidel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QDEL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.10. 25,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,140. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $82.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

