Swiss National Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Cimpress worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cimpress by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,770 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $4,998,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

CMPR traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.25. 60,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average of $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cimpress NV has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cimpress has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

