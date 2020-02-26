Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,900 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Penn National Gaming worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 263,078 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.