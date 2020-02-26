Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,800 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of THS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,269. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.59.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.