Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,100 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of MGE Energy worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

NASDAQ MGEE traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. 7,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.31 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.