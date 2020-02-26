Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Ormat Technologies worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,589,000 after buying an additional 99,904 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,109. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $118,181.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at $118,181.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $583,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,917.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORA. Roth Capital cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

