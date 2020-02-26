Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. 60,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,508. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.27 and a beta of 0.23. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 30,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $2,391,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $724,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,147.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,398 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

