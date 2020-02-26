Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.62. 2,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,178. Colliers International Group Inc has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.77 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $88.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.