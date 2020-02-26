Swiss National Bank Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 57,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,277,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.14. 3,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

