Swiss National Bank Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Retail Properties of America worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 600,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 318,942 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPAI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

RPAI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 10,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,908. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

