Swiss National Bank Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,444 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,685,000 after buying an additional 546,096 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 524,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,103,000 after buying an additional 431,618 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $13,373,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.