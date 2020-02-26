Swiss National Bank Has $5.26 Million Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Cabot worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cabot by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 5.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

CBT traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,836. Cabot Corp has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

