Swiss National Bank Has $5.13 Million Position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Summit Materials worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Summit Materials by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 4,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 2.15. Summit Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.